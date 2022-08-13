Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On NY Thruway In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said.

Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.

When troopers arrived, they determined that the 37-year-old driver, Maria Gabremichael, of Gansevoort in Saratoga County, was intoxicated.

Her two children, ages 6 and 8, were also in the car at the time, according to police. They were not injured and were later taken from the scene by a relative.

Gabremichael was arrested and taken to a State Police facility in Newburgh, where tests revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10 percent, police said.

She was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, a felony, before being turned over to a sober third party with an appearance ticket.

Gabremichael is due back at the Town of Newburgh Court on Thursday, Aug. 25.

