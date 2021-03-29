Missing Woman Found

Update:

A Northern Westchester who was reported missing by her family has been found.

April Benson, age 70, of Yorktown, had last been heard from around 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at which time she stated she was going to the Cortlandt Train Station to get a cab and head for Teatown Road in the town of Cortlandt, state police said.

On Monday night, state police say she was located.

Original report:

A Northern Westchester has been reported missing by her family and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

April Benson, age 70, of Yorktown, was last heard from around 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at which time she stated she was going to the Cortlandt Train Station to get a cab and head for Teatown Road in the town of Cortlandt, state police said.

She is believed to be wearing all black and drives a 2013 Ford C-Max bright blue in color. It is believed her destination is the Cliffdale Loop hiking trail, said police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 914-769-2600.

