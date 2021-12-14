Contact Us
Missing NY Teens Found

Joe Lombardi
Vincent Abolafia, and his girlfriend, Kaileigh Catalano, both of Manorville. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Two teenagers who went missing late last week have been located.

Long Island residents Vincent Abolafia, and his girlfriend, Kaileigh Catalano, both age 15 and of Manorville in Suffolk County, were last seen at the Ronkonkoma train station on Thursday, Dec. 9 with the intention of boarding the 3:11 p.m. train to Manhattan, Suffolk County Police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Suffolk County PD said the two "were located, unharmed, in Manhattan today."

The NYPD and MTA Police Department assisted in the investigation.

