Missing Hudson Valley Teen Found Safe, Police Say

A missing Westchester teen who had been gone for more than a week has been found by police.

Northern Westchester resident Kristan “John John” Lee, age 15, of Yorktown, went missing on the night of Thursday, Aug 4.

After receiving the notice, Yorktown detectives immediately began an intensive investigation by checking social media, notifying neighboring cities and states as well as New York City and state and federal officials, said Chief Robert Noble of the Yorktown Police.

Information was developed leading police to believe Lee was in Connecticut. Officers checked a suspected neighborhood several times interviewing area residents and checking many public areas looking for the youth, he added.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, at around 8 p.m., Yorktown High School Resource Officer Doerr and Officer Hannigan located Lee in Norwalk, the chief said.

The officers returned Lee to Yorktown, stopping to buy him dinner on the way back to town.

He was reunited with his family at the Yorktown Police Department, Noble said.

"The Yorktown Police Department would like to thank all the agencies who assisted in locating this child as well as the media and public for their concern, publicity, and information," Nobel said. "Thank you for helping us help you.

