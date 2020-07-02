Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Dead

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Peter Mitro was found dead after being reported missing.
Peter Mitro was found dead after being reported missing. Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

A missing Hudson Valley man has been found dead following a two-day search by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The body of Sullivan County resident Peter Mitro, 67, of Monticello, was located in a wooded area between Scott Lane and Terry Lane in the Village of Monticello on Wednesday, July 1, said Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Mitro, who suffered from lung disease and required oxygen, was reported missing on Monday, June 29, to Monticello Police.

He was last seen around 4 p.m., Monday, in the area of Atwell Lane and Patricia Place near a wooded area adjacent to the Monticello Rutherford School in the Village of Monticello, Johnstone said.

Mitro’s death appears to have been from natural causes, pending the final determination of an autopsy, he added. 

Video surveillance from a residence on Atwell Lane showed Mitro wandering through a back yard in what appeared to be in a confused state, Johnstone said.

Assisting Monticello police with the search were:

  • Sullivan County Sheriff'a Office,
  • New York State Police,
  • New York State Forest Rangers,
  • Mobil Medic Ambulance,
  • Sullivan County Wildland Search Team,
  • Sullivan County Bureau of Fire;
  • and the Monticello, Rock Hill, White Lake, Wurtsboro, Summitville, Grahamsville and Hurleyville fire departments.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.