Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Dead

A missing Hudson Valley man has been found dead following a two-day search by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The body of Sullivan County resident Peter Mitro, 67, of Monticello, was located in a wooded area between Scott Lane and Terry Lane in the Village of Monticello on Wednesday, July 1, said Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Mitro, who suffered from lung disease and required oxygen, was reported missing on Monday, June 29, to Monticello Police.

He was last seen around 4 p.m., Monday, in the area of Atwell Lane and Patricia Place near a wooded area adjacent to the Monticello Rutherford School in the Village of Monticello, Johnstone said.

Mitro’s death appears to have been from natural causes, pending the final determination of an autopsy, he added.

Video surveillance from a residence on Atwell Lane showed Mitro wandering through a back yard in what appeared to be in a confused state, Johnstone said.

Assisting Monticello police with the search were:

Sullivan County Sheriff'a Office,

New York State Police,

New York State Forest Rangers,

Mobil Medic Ambulance,

Sullivan County Wildland Search Team,

Sullivan County Bureau of Fire;

and the Monticello, Rock Hill, White Lake, Wurtsboro, Summitville, Grahamsville and Hurleyville fire departments.

