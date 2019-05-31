Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing Deaf NJ Woman, 87, Found Safe By Middletown Police -- 50 Miles From Home

Jerry DeMarco
June Cross
June Cross Photo Credit: COURTESY: New Milford PD

A 87-year-old New Jersey woman who went missing the day was found safe Friday morning by police in Middletown, authorities said.

June Cross, who is deaf, was driving a grey 2009 Honda Accord when she left a meeting in another town and didn't return home Thursday morning, New Milford Police Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Around 4 p.m. she showed up in New Windsor, where police "gave her directions back to New Milford," Van Saders said.

That was the last anyone had heard from her until Middletown police spotted Cross early Friday, he said.

