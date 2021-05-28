Contact Us
Police & Fire

Missing Boater Found Dead In 60-Plus Feet Of Water In Area Lake, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police searching for the missing Sullivan County boater.
A boater who had been reported missing was found dead by state police in 63 feet of water in an area lake.

Rikheil Patel, age 31, of Kauneonga Lake in Sullivan County, was reported missing on his boat on Tuesday, May 25, to New York State Police.

Patel was reported last seen leaving a restaurant along on his boat on Sunday, May 23 around 1 p.m., said Trooper Steven Nevel.

His boat was located offshore on Tuesday, Nevel said.

A search was conducted by drone and the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team and Sullivan County divers. 

On Wednesday, May 26, Patel was located and recovered by divers in Kauneonga Lake in 63 feet of water, Nevel said.

There was no trauma or evidence of a criminal act.

