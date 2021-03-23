Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Worker Killed After Trench Collapses Near High School In Area
Police & Fire

Missing, At-Risk Person In Hudson Valley Found Through Bracelet-Size Device

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New Rochelle police officers have been busy training as part of the Westchester County Project Lifesaver. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department
New Rochelle police officers have been busy training as part of the Westchester County Project Lifesaver. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

Police investigators in Westchester were able to track down a missing, vulnerable, 62-year-old woman using “LifeSaver” technology, officials announced.

Members of the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a Watkins Place residence shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, where there was a report of a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

The investigation found that the woman - whose name has not been released - had been missing since approximately 6 a.m. that morning.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the woman was enrolled in the Project LifeSaver Program, and was wearing a bracelet size, personal radio transmitting device that is provided to elderly people and those with cognitive behavior disorders such as dementia, autism, and Alzheimer’s.

Costa made note that the people enrolled in the program largely have a tendency to wander away from home, and that the program is administered by the Westchester County Department of the Aging and the Westchester County Department of Community Health.

According to Costa, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers, while using the Project LifeSaver Antenna, detected a signal on Webster Avenue, more than a mile from the woman’s home, and they were able to locate her.

The woman was unharmed and was safely returned to her residence without incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.