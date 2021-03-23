Missing, At-Risk Person In Hudson Valley Found Through Bracelet-Size Device

Police investigators in Westchester were able to track down a missing, vulnerable, 62-year-old woman using “LifeSaver” technology, officials announced.

Members of the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a Watkins Place residence shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, where there was a report of a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

The investigation found that the woman - whose name has not been released - had been missing since approximately 6 a.m. that morning.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the woman was enrolled in the Project LifeSaver Program, and was wearing a bracelet size, personal radio transmitting device that is provided to elderly people and those with cognitive behavior disorders such as dementia, autism, and Alzheimer’s.

Costa made note that the people enrolled in the program largely have a tendency to wander away from home, and that the program is administered by the Westchester County Department of the Aging and the Westchester County Department of Community Health.

According to Costa, at approximately 9:45 a.m., officers, while using the Project LifeSaver Antenna, detected a signal on Webster Avenue, more than a mile from the woman’s home, and they were able to locate her.

The woman was unharmed and was safely returned to her residence without incident.

