Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Cuomo To Be Interviewed In Sexual Harassment Investigation
Police & Fire

Missing 20-Year-Old NY Woman Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Coral M. Curran
Coral M. Curran Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A 20-year-old New York woman who went missing has been located.

The woman, Coral M. Curran, from the Town of Lousiville, located in upstate St. Lawrence County, had last been seen on Wednesday, July 14, according to New York State Police.

Late Friday afternoon, July 16, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

Police have issued a statewide alert and are asking the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

The woman, Coral M. Curran, is from the Town of Lousiville, located in upstate St. Lawrence County, and is five months pregnant, according to New York State Police.

She was last seen on Wednesday, July 14. 

She is 5-foot-2 and 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen her or with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 518-873-2776.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.