Missing 14-Year-Old Last Seen At McDonald's In Hudson Valley Located

New York State Police have located a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley boy who hadn't been seen in two days.

Dutchess County resident Joshua Cornwall, of Poughkeepsie, was reported missing on Monday, April 4, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Cornwall was last seen at the McDonald’s on 733 Main St., in Poughkeepsie at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, April 4, Hicks said.

Cornwall was found safe and in good health on Thursday, April 7, Hicks said.

