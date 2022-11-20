Minor Injured By Fall Caused By Seizure At American Legion Hall In Hudson Valley: Police

A police department came to the aid of a minor who suffered a fall likely caused by a seizure at a Northern Westchester American Legion Hall, authorities said.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 4:30 p.m., several adults brought an injured juvenile into North Castle Police headquarters after they suffered a fall at the American Legion House in Armonk at 35 Bedford Rd., according to North Castle Police.

The adults accompanying the injured minor told police that they had a history of seizures, which likely caused the fall, authorities said.

Officers administered medical aid to the juvenile, who was later taken to Westchester County Medical Center, according to police.

