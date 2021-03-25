Medical Examiner Confirms Identity Of Rockland Firefighter Who Died In Massive Blaze

As investigators continue to look for the cause of a fatal fire in which a Hudson Valley firefighter and a resident died, the medical examiner's office is confirming the identity of the firefighter.

The Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday, March 25, that the body recovered around in what remains of the Evergreen Court Home for Adults structure in Spring Valley, is that of Firefighter Jared Lloyd of the Spring Valley Fire Department.

The official cause of death is pending further studies, said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Laura Carbone.

“One of the many responsibilities of the Medical Examiner is the identification of decedents," said Carbone. "I would like for all to understand that this can prove difficult, challenging and/or time-consuming depending upon various factors including the condition of the body, availability of pertinent records and/or coordination of efforts involving other agencies.”

The fire started around 1 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, at the home at 65 Lafayette St., which housed around 100 residents, said Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames and began going door to door to rescue residents, Kear said.

That is when Lloyd called a mayday and became lost after a section of the building collapsed.

A resident of the facility who died in the fire has not been identified.

