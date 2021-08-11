Contact Us
Massive Fire Kills Two Trapped In Hudson Valley Home

Kathy Reakes
A fire killed two people in Millerton.
Investigators are working to determine a cause of a massive Hudson Valley fire that killed two people who were trapped inside.

The fire took place around 7:58 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, in Dutchess County at 5902 South Elm Ave., in Millerton, said North East Fire District Chief Jason Watson.

According to Watson, the Millerton Fire Company was dispatched for a report of a possible house fire with people trapped.

Watson arrived within four minutes and found the house fully engulfed in flames with a report of two people still trapped inside the structure. 

A second alarm was immediately transmitted, bringing additional equipment and personnel from departments throughout the area.

The first engine arrived on the scene and immediately began suppressing the fire, using compressed air foam. 

One person was transported to the hospital by North East Medic 1 for smoke inhalation, a firefighter was also transported for an injury. 

"Tragically two people lost their lives inside the home," Watson said.

The fire was placed under control at 11:44 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated by the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Team, New York State Police, and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

All units were back in service at 7:30 p.m. 

Millerton is not releasing the names of the fire victims at this time.

The following fire departments assisted at the scene including:

  • Amenia
  • Wassaic
  • Copake
  • Ancram
  • Hillsdale
  • Lakeville
  • Sharon
  • Falls Village Fire Companies

Also on hand included the Town of North East Medic 1 and the Pine Plains Hose Company was brought in to stand by in Millerton’s Fire Station.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

