Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Police are investigating a double-fatal two-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

The crash took place around 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25 on Route 6N, said Yorktown Police.

When police and fire officials arrived on the scene, they found a 50-year-old Mahopac man, who was the driver of one of the vehicles dead.

A 56-year-old woman, the driver of the second vehicle, also of Mahopac, was found injured and transported to Westchester Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police are investigating the crash with the assistance of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Unit.

Also responding were Empress EMS, Lake Mohegan Fire Department, Lake Mohegan Volunteer Ambulance Corp., Mahopac Falls Fire Department, and the Mahopac Falls Volunteers Ambulance Corps.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact police at 914-962-4141.

