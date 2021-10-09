Man, Woman Face Charges After Cocaine Found During Struggle With Troopers, Police Say

A man and woman are facing charges after being combative with New York State Police troopers and attempting to dispose of evidence during a traffic stop in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers from the Ellenville barracks in Ulster County stopped Sullivan County resident Symone Quinones, age 29, of Monticello, on Route 52 in Wawarsing after she committed multiple traffic violations in the area.

Police said that while speaking with Quinones during the traffic stop, troopers discovered that she was driving with a suspended license.

During the stop, police said that a passenger in the Hyundai Sonata, Bronx resident Jonathan Rodriguez, age 30, was found to be in possession of plastic knuckles, and he became verbally and physically resistant while speaking with troopers.

According to police, Rodriguez allegedly then fell on the ground and attempted to remove something from his pants, later determined to be 37 grams of cocaine, leading to his arrest.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Tampering with physical evidence;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell;

Resisting arrest;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Following his arraignment in the Village of Ellenville Court, Rodriguez was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Quinones was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released and scheduled to return to court at a later date to respond to the charges.

