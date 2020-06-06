Man, Woman Busted With 1,258 Envelopes Of Heroin/Fentanyl, Assault Rifle, Police Say

A man and a woman were allegedly busted with some 1,258 envelopes of heroin and an assault rifle during a search warrant by an area anti-violence task force.

The arrests took place in Orange County around 5 a.m., Friday, June 5, when members of the City of Newburgh Police Department, FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, Town of New Windsor Police Department, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant in the basement of 87 Carson Ave., in the City of Newburgh.

The search warrant was part of a recent collaborative effort by the City of Newburgh Police Department and area law enforcement in response to the numerous shots fired and gun incidents throughout the City of Newburgh, said Sgt. Christopher Lahar.

Officers searched the location and recovered and seized approximately 1,258 envelopes containing heroin and fentanyl, an AK-style assault rifle with several magazines loaded with ammunition, another box containing .40 caliber ammunition, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and packaging materials, Lahar said.

During the search warrant, officers arrested Robert Soto, 49, and Alicia Brown, 27, both of the City of Newburgh, on active parole warrants, he added.

Both were processed on their respective warrants and turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Soto also has federal charges pending from this incident as well as an active felony drug warrant out of the New York City Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.