Man With Shotgun Takes His Own Life In Area, Police Say

A man is dead after taking his own life following a police-involved incident in the area.

At about 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, in Putnam County, the town of Kent Ambulance along with the EmStar medic were dispatched to Pudding Street in the Town of Putnam Valley for a male with chest pain, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

The medic unit was first on scene and was confronted by a man with a shotgun, the sheriff's office said, noting that recognizing the severity of the situation, the medic retreated to safety, while notifying Putnam 911 of the situation.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene and located the subject in question.

While maintaining a perimeter and safely keeping the armed subject in sight, a deputy bserved the man point the shotgun in their direction and fire a round into the air, the sheriff's office said.

The subject was kept confined to the area of the property where he then later entered the front doorway of his home and subsequently took his own life.

The Putnam County Emergency Response Team responded to the scene along with the New York State Police, Town of Kent Police and the Town of Carmel Police.

In addition to the police agencies at the scene we would like to thank Putnam 911, PCSO Dispatch, Town of Kent Fire/Ambulance, and the Bureau of Emergency Services for the invaluable roles they all played today.

