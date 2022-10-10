Contact Us
Man Who Dressed As Woman Nabbed After Robbing NY Bank, Police Say

The bank at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack.
The bank at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

A man who authorities in New York say robbed a bank while dressed as a woman has been apprehended.

The incident happened on Long Island around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in Commack.

The man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied and the robber fled in a gray minivan westbound on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, according to police.

On Monday morning, Oct. 10, Suffolk County Police announced the suspect's arrest.

Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives apprehended George Swanton, age 62, at 1:40 a.m. Monday. 

Swanton, of Oakdale, was charged with:

  • Third-degree robbery,
  • Third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He is being held at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

