Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees 1,200-Plus New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County
Police & Fire

Man Who Allegedly Stole Three Generators Worth $5k Wanted In Hudson Valley, Long Island

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Saeukan Smith, 29, is wanted for third-degree grand larceny.
Saeukan Smith, 29, is wanted for third-degree grand larceny. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man who allegedly used a fraudulent credit card to buy three generators worth $5,073 is wanted for third-degree grand larceny in both the Hudson Valley and on Long Island.

Saekuan Smith, 29, said that he was an employee from a nearby building and remodeling company in Dickson, PA when he made the illegal purchase at a business in Sullivan County, in Calliccoon, according to State Police. 

Both the Town of Calliccoon Court and the Nassau County Police Department have issued warrants for his arrest. 

Smith stands at 5-foot-5, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police in Liberty at 845-292-6600 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.