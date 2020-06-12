Man Who Allegedly Fired On Police During Foot Pursuit Nabbed Months Later

A man who allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit earlier this year has been arrested.

The incident began in Ulster County on Sunday, Feb. 2, when Saugerties Police, with assistance from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and Woodstock Police, were investigating a stabbing.

During the investigation a man was seen fleeing from the scene when approached by police, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Officers began chasing the man, later identified as 18-year-old Mitchell Gardner, of the City of Kingston, when he allegedly fired a handgun at police, Sinagra said.

At that time, Gardner was able to elude authorities.

A Saugerties Police K9 team conducted a search of the wooded area Gardner had fled into, resulting in the discovery of a duffle bag containing several firearms and narcotics, the chief said.

On Monday, June 8, Saugerties Police obtained a warrant for Gardner's arrest for criminal possession of a weapon.

On Wednesday, June 10, detectives from the City of Kingston Police Special Investigation Unit and the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department assisted Saugerties Police in the continuing investigation during which Gardener was located and arrested.

Gardner was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, August 12.

