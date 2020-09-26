Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Complaints From Residents Lead To Police Detail, 32 Tickets Issued On Route 2020 Stretch
Police & Fire

Man Wanted On Domestic Violence Charge In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Ronnell Redding
Ronnell Redding Photo Credit: New York State Police

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a wanted man who was arrested for a domestic incident in Northern Westchester.

Police said that Ronnell Redding, 40, was arrested following a physical domestic dispute in the Town of Cortlandt with a person who had a court-issued Order of Protection in place against him.

Following his arrest, Redding failed to make court appearances and a warrant was issued for his arrest in Cortlandt.

Redding has been described as being approximately 5-foot-6 inches tall with a scar on the left side of his face. Investigators noted that he is known to reside and frequent the Mount Vernon or Yonkers areas.

Anyone who has information regarding Redding’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Cortlandt by calling (914) 769-2600.

