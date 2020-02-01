Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Stealing While House Sitting In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Mark Zieman
Mark Zieman Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police in Brewster for a wanted man known to frequent Fairfield County who allegedly stole from a friend's home in the area home that he was housesitting.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mark Zieman, who is wanted by State Police and the Town of Southeast Court following his arrest in 2017. It is alleged that Zieman stole money and items from an acquaintance he was housesitting for.

Police noted that Zieman, 45, is known to frequent Shelton, Connecticut and may work for a local pest control company. He has been described by investigators as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Zieman’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Brewster by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.