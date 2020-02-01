Man Wanted For Stealing While House Sitting In Area, Police Say

Know him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police in Brewster for a wanted man known to frequent Fairfield County who allegedly stole from a friend's home in the area home that he was housesitting.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Mark Zieman, who is wanted by State Police and the Town of Southeast Court following his arrest in 2017. It is alleged that Zieman stole money and items from an acquaintance he was housesitting for.

Police noted that Zieman, 45, is known to frequent Shelton, Connecticut and may work for a local pest control company. He has been described by investigators as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Zieman’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Brewster by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

