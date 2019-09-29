Man Wanted For Stealing Car, Credits Cards, State Police Say

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a man wanted in Putnam County on a host of charges.

An alert was issued on Wednesday for Earl Allen, 27, who is wanted on a bench warrant stemming from two different incidents involving a stolen car and credit cards.

Police said that Allen is wanted by the New York State Police and the town of Southeast Court following his arrest for possessing a stolen vehicle and credit cards in November 2017. Allen was also arrested in March this year for DWAI, identity theft and possession of stolen property and forged ID cards.

Allen has been described as a 5-foot-10 African American with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 250 pounds. He is known to frequent the Bronx, investigators noted.

He is wanted on charges that include:

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Identity theft;

Possession of forged instruments;

Obstruction;

Resisting arrest;

Driving While Ability Impaired by drugs;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Allen’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.