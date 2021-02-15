Man Wanted For Possessing 40 Fraudulent Credit Cards In Area

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley have issued an alert for a wanted man who was busted with dozens of fraudulent credit cards late last year.

Tyrone Howard, 39, is wanted by New York State Police Troop K in Brewster following his arrest in September for criminal possession of a forged instrument when he was caught with 40 illegal credit cards.

Police said that at the time of his arrest, Howard’s fraudulent credit cards had information belonging to multiple victims of identity theft. He later failed to make his court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of Southeast Court.

Howard was described as being bald, 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes. He was last known to reside in the University Heights neighborhood in the Bronx.

Anyone with information regarding Howard or his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Brewster by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

