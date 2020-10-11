Man Wanted For Criminal Impersonation, Other Charges, State Police Say

State police are searching for a man who was driving without a license, gave police a false identity, then never showed up in court.

According to police, 33-year-old Justin Martinez, who is known to frequent Middletown in Orange County, is wanted in Westchester by the town of Greenburgh court for the felony of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and the misdemeanors of second-degree falsifying business documents and second-degree criminal impersonation.

Martinez stands at 5-foot-8, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to call New York State Police Troop K in Hawthorne at 845-769-2600.

