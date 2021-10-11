Man Uses Baseball Bat During Road-Rage Incident In Area, Police Say

An area man was charged with menacing after allegedly threatening another driver with a baseball bat during a road-rage incident.

The incident took place in Ulster County on Sunday, Oct. 10, when Saugerties Police, Town of Ulster Police, and New York State Police responded to a 911 call on Kings Highway for a report of an erratic vehicle and road rage fight.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra, police found that 26-year-old Jared Knox of Ulster Park had threatened another motorist with a baseball bat during a “road rage incident."

Knox was arrested by officers on the scene and processed at Saugerties Police headquarters.

He was released on an appearance ticket.

