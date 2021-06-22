Contact Us
Man Throws Bottle In Liquor Store, Seriously Injures Clerk In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Sullivan County man was arrested after throwing a bottle in a liquor store, seriously injuring the clerk. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was arrested after allegedly throwing a bottle at a glass case in an area liquor store, shattering the glass, severely injuring the clerk, who he knew.

Sullivan County resident Charles B. Ellis, age 28, of Kiamesha, was arrested on Friday, June 18, when police responded to an activated panic alarm located at Route 42 Liquor store at 9 Forestburgh Road in the Village of Monticello.

According to Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone, Ellis entered the store, grabbed a bottle of liquor intentionally threw it at a former female acquaintance who was working in the store. 

The bottle shattered a glass case containing other bottles of liquor and causing the woman to receive a severe laceration to her right foot from the shattered glass case, Johnstone said.

The victim was transported to Garnet Health Center in Harris for medical treatment.

Ellis then fled the store and went to the home of the victim where he broke out several windows before fleeing again, he added.

Monticello Police, assisted by New York State Police, located Ellis at his residence in Kiamesha and arrested him.

Ellis was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of criminal mischief

He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or $40,000 secured bond.

