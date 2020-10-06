Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Threatened Woman To Drop Charges Against Him, State Police Say

Christina Coulter
Christina Coulter
Photo Credit: Pixabay

An area man wanted for strangling another person reportedly called his victim, police said, threatening her with physical violence unless she dropped the charges against him.

Orange County resident Stephen Parisi of Wawayanda, 51, allegedly choked a victim in Shawangunk until she lost consciousness on Thursday, Aug. 12. Parisi's lawyer reportedly called police on Thursday, Sept. 23, telling them that his client could turn himself in when the Town of Shawangunk court reopened. 

The next day on Friday, Sept. 24, police said Parisi called his victim and threatened her with physical violence if she did not drop charges against him. 

Parisi was charged with the felonies of second-degree strangulation and intimidating a victim, and was arraigned in the town of Rochester. 

He was scheduled to appear in the town of Shawangunk Court in Oct. 6.

