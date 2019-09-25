Man Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Area

A 53-year-old man was killed after being struck by a commuter train in Orange County.

It happened on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8:07 p.m. in Port Jervis in the vicinity of Jersey Avenue near the intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue, Port Jervis Police Chief of Police William J. Worden said.

An investigation has revealed that the man was fatally struck by a westbound commuter train.

The incident is under investigation by the Port Jervis City and Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Departments.

The name of the victim is being withheld until notification of his family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

