Man Stabbed In Hudson Valley Walks Into Police Station For Help

A person who had been stabbed in the chest entered a Westchester Police Station to report the crime.

The incident took place in the village of Mamaroneck around 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1.

Police say an 18-year-old male victim entered the village of Mamaroneck Police Department lobby with a stab wound to his chest, said Det. Lt. P.J. Trujillo.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and requested an ambulance, Trujillo said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Currently, his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect are known to each other and had an ongoing dispute, Trujillo said.

A physical altercation between the two occurred in the 700 block of Mamaroneck Avenue, which resulted in the victim being stabbed and the suspect fleeing the scene, he added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.