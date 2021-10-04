Man Slumped Over Wheel Resuscitated By Officers In Region

Police officers in the region came to the aid of a 62-year-old man who was suffering a medical emergency in the middle of a busy intersection.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 in Sullivan County, Monticello Police Officer Justin Dawson came across a stationary car at a green traffic light at the intersection of Bank Street and Broadway.

Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone said that upon further investigation, Dawson found a 62-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel, unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

Dawson and Johnstone were able to pull the driver away from his vehicle, performed CPR until paramedics arrived a few minutes later.

Police said that the driver regained his pulse and started taking breaths during CPR before he was transported by paramedics to the Garnet Catskill Medical Center in Harris for evaluation and treatment.

