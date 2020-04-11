Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Bank Robbery In Nanuet
Police & Fire

Man Slashes Tires Of 22 Hospital Workers In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.
New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been charged after nearly two dozen hospital staffers who ended shifts battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic found the tires on their vehicles slashed.

It happened in Northern Westchester at the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

At about 7 a.m. Friday, April 10, state police say they received a report of criminal mischief.

An investigation determined Daniel Hall, 29, of Peekskill, slashed the tires on 22 vehicles parked in the hospital parking lot, state police said. At the time of his arrest, Hall, was in possession of a small quantity of phencyclidine (PCP), according to police.

Hall was charged with three felonies:

  • second-degree criminal mischief,
  • fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,
  • second-degree auto stripping

Hall was arraigned before the Westchester County Court, and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail, or $5,000 secure bond.

He is next scheduled to appear before the city of Peekskill Court on Monday, May 18, and the town of Cortlandt Court on Thursday, May 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.