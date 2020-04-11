Man Slashes Tires Of 22 Hospital Workers In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A suspect has been charged after nearly two dozen hospital staffers who ended shifts battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic found the tires on their vehicles slashed.

It happened in Northern Westchester at the New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

At about 7 a.m. Friday, April 10, state police say they received a report of criminal mischief.

An investigation determined Daniel Hall, 29, of Peekskill, slashed the tires on 22 vehicles parked in the hospital parking lot, state police said. At the time of his arrest, Hall, was in possession of a small quantity of phencyclidine (PCP), according to police.

Hall was charged with three felonies:

second-degree criminal mischief,

fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,

second-degree auto stripping

Hall was arraigned before the Westchester County Court, and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail, or $5,000 secure bond.

He is next scheduled to appear before the city of Peekskill Court on Monday, May 18, and the town of Cortlandt Court on Thursday, May 21.

