Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Man Shot, Killed At Rockland Apartment Complex

Joe Lombardi
The apartment complex on Liberty Parkway in Spring Valley.
The apartment complex on Liberty Parkway in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is on the loose after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Rockland.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 in Spring Valley in the area of the complex at 150 Liberty Parkway, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man that sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to Spring Valley Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spring Valley Police Department Detective Bureau at 845-356-7400 and can remain anonymous. The investigation in regards to this matter is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

