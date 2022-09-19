Man Shot, Killed At Home In Rockland

A man was shot and killed during a dispute at a Hudson Valley home.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 in Stony Point on Mott Farm Road.

According to Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police, Jason Colwell, age 47, of Garnerville, a hamlet of Haverstraw, was found dead from gunshot wounds.

The suspect, identified as Javier Medina Jr. age 21, of Stony Point, who lives at the home, remained at the scene and was transported to police headquarters for investigation, Becker said.

The weapon was located at the scene and secured by detectives, he added.

Becker said three women who were at the location at the time of the shooting were cooperative and provided statements to detectives.

Medina refused to be interviewed and requested an attorney, police said.

He was charged with second-degree murder and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.