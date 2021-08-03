Man Shot During Fight In Area, Police Say

Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place during a fight.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m., Friday, July 30, in Sullivan County.

Police responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on York Avenue in the Village of Monticello.

While on the scene, officers received a second 911 report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, at 29 York Ave., said Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone.

The victim was transported to Garnet Catskill Medical Center, Harris campus by Mobile Medic Ambulance and then flown to Westchester Medical Center, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422.

Assisting Monticello Police at the incident scene were the NYSP, Sullivan County Sheriff Office, and the Sullivan County District Attorney Office.

