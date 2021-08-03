Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NYC Will Become First US City To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Dining, Gyms
Police & Fire

Man Shot During Fight In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Sullivan County man was shot during a street fight in Monticello.
A Sullivan County man was shot during a street fight in Monticello. Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place during a fight.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m., Friday, July 30, in Sullivan County.

Police responded to a 911 report of a fight in progress on York Avenue in the Village of Monticello.

 While on the scene, officers received a second 911 report of a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, at 29 York Ave., said Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone.

The victim was transported to Garnet Catskill Medical Center, Harris campus by Mobile Medic Ambulance and then flown to Westchester Medical Center, police said. 

Anyone with information about this incident can call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422. 

Assisting Monticello Police at the incident scene were the NYSP, Sullivan County Sheriff Office, and the Sullivan County District Attorney Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.