Man Seriously Injured After Crashing Car Stolen From NYPD In Clarkstown

A man driving a vehicle stolen from the NYPD on I-87 attempted to flee on foot after being involved in a one-car crash in Rockland County, New York State Police said.

New York State Police troopers responded to a stretch of I-87 in Clarkstown, where there was a report of a rollover crash involving a stolen 1997 Toyota Avalon that had been taken by the NYPD.

A witness observed the driver, police said, who appeared to be injured, and provided his identifying information to State Police troopers at the scene. A second witness followed the driver on foot, who was found in a ditch off the I-87 ramp and Route 59 by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department.

While being treated for the injuries at the scene, it was determined that the driver, Bronx resident Rafael Grullon, 42, was also in possession of cocaine. Grullon was transported to Nyack Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Grullon was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property;

Obstructing governmental administration;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Driving while ability impaired by drunk;

Driving while intoxicated.

Grullon is currently at Nyack Hospital listed in serious conditions from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

