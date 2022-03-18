Man Sentenced For Stabbing Woman Multiple Times On Residential Roadway In Area

A local man will spend nearly a decade behind bars for repeatedly stabbing a woman during an assault.

Miles Peterson, age 26, was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision in connection to the stabbing of a woman in the Town of Newburgh while they were on Travis Lane on June 21, 2021.

Peterson, a Newburgh resident, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to first-degree assault. At the time of his plea, he admitted to stabbing the woman multiple times, causing her to suffer “serious physical injuries.”

No motive for the stabbing was provided by investigators.

“I hope that the state prison sentence that this defendant received serves as a deterrent for those tempted to engage in violence in Orange County,” District Attorney David Hoovler said. “The community will be safer during the nine years this defendant is in state prison.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.