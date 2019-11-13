Man Riding Lawn Mower Suffers Injuries In Rockland Crash With Car

An incident involving an 89-year-old driver and a 21-year-old man on a riding lawnmower left both injured in Pearl River, police said.

First responders from the Orangetown Police Department, Pearl River Ambulance Corps, and Rockland County Paramedics responded to a reported crash with injuries at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, near the intersection of Orangeburg Road and Terrance Court in Pearl River.

Police said that the incident involved the 89-year-old Pearl River resident, who was driving a Honda Accord, and a Spring Valley man who was on the lawnmower. Following the crash, both were treated and the 21-year-old was transported to Nyack Hospital by an ambulance.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Orangetown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the crash has been asked to contact investigators by calling (845) 359-3700.

