Man Posing As Contractor Nabbed For Scamming Local Resident Of $2K Downpayment, Police Say

A fraudster known to police in Orange County was arrested after allegedly posing as a contractor and bilking an area resident out of $2,000, State Police said.

On Sunday, May 17, New York State Police investigators out of Middletown arrested Shawn Abrams, 45, for felony grand larceny after he allegedly scammed a Wawayanda resident.

Police said that Abrams, a Newburgh resident, falsely advertises that he works for “Middletown Plumbing and Heating” and “S&K Construction” took $2,000 from the resident and failed to return or start the job he was paid for.

According to police, Abrams is known to local and state investigators for taking down payments to complete plumbing or boiler work jobs and then failing to return after accepting the cash.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Abrams scheme should contact New York State Police Investigator Stephen Malone at the Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation by calling 845-344-5353.

