Man Posed As Realtor, Took Downpayment From Victim, Police Say

A man from Middletown has been charged after police say he posed as a realtor and took a downpayment from a victim.

New York State Police say Michael Ramos, 35, of Middletown was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 11 after he allegedly presented himself as a realtor and accepted a downpayment from a victim in June.

Ramos showed the victim a foreclosed property in the town of Thompson in Sullivan County and accepted a cash downpayment, according to police.

Ramos was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Sheriff on bail.

