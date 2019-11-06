Contact Us
Man Pinned Under Vehicle Saved By Police In Area

Kathy Reakes
Several officers lifted a car off a man pinned after a jack slipped.
Several officers lifted a car off a man pinned after a jack slipped. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 23-year-old man is alive thanks to the quick work of several area police officers after a car fell on top of him.

The accident took place in Orange County at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, when police received a call that Justin Muller was pinned under a vehicle that had fallen while he was working on the vehicle, Town of New Windsor Deputy Chief Michael Farbent said.

Once on the scene, the officers found Muller pinned underneath a 2015 Nissan Juke, Farbent said.

Muller became pinned when the jack slipped and the vehicle fell, Farbent said.

Three officers lifted the vehicle off Muller while two others grabbed his legs and pulled him out.

He was conscious and alert but had suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and transported Muller to St. Joseph's School where he was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

In a post to the department's Facebook site, Muller's mother, Christine Vega, said that he suffered four broken ribs, broken facial bones, and had air around his lung.

Vega said in her post that she wanted to thank the officers and other first responders for saving her son's life.

"Because of your immediate response and extraordinary effort, you and a few more good officers manually lifted the car and got him out," Vega wrote. "By the grace of God, the New Windsor Police Department, and New Windsor Paramedics Justin is alive."

Muller is listed in stable condition.

