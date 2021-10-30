Man Passed Out In Area Walgreen's Parking Lot In Region Nabbed For DWI/Drugs, Police Say

Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Kathy Reakes
Walgreens
Walgreens Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area man was charged with DWI/drugs after he was allegedly found passed out in the middle of a Walgreen parking in his vehicle with the motor running.

Sullivan County resident Jason Roberts, age 32, of Forestburgh, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 22, after Monticello Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Walgreen's parking lot. 

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police, when officers arrived, Roberts was awakened by the officer and while being handcuffed, physically struggled with the officer before being taken into custody, Johnstone said. 

Upon being searched, a loaded Phoenix Arms HP22 semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Roberts's right front pants pocket, police said.d

Also recovered from Robert’s person was a glassine envelope that field-tested positive for Fentanyl.

Roberts was charged with: 

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Driving while the ability impaired by the use of drugs
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in 
  • Resisting arrest.

He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $15,000.00 cash bail, $30,000.00 secured bond, or $60,000.00 surety bond, pending further court action.

