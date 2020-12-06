Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Named Wonderful French Wanted In Hudson Valley

Christina Coulter
Wonderful French, 50, is wanted for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Wonderful French, 50, is wanted for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Photo Credit: State Police

Wonderful French is wanted by State Police after he was arrested for drug possession then never showed up in court.

French, 50, was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle stopped on State Route 17 in the town of Chester by State Police. He charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after seven grams of heroin and 11 grams of crack cocaine were found on his person. 

French is bald, stands at 6-foot-1, and weighs approximately 275 pounds. 

Those with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to notify State Police at the Monroe barracks by calling 845-782-8311 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

