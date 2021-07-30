Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Man Nabbed With Semi-Automatic Gun At Train Station In Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Mamaroneck train station
Mamaroneck train station Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Westchester man has been accused of having a gun while at an area train station.

Menfil M. Barrios, age 44, of New Rochelle, was arrested on Tuesday, July 27, after the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department received a 911 call of a man with a gun at the Mamaroneck Train Station.

Officers and detectives responded and conducted a search of the area. Barrios was located and detained by officers while a further investigation was conducted, said Mamaroneck PD Lt. Mark Gatta.

During an investigation, police located a semi-automatic pistol, Gatta said. 

During an interview with detectives, Barrios knowingly misrepresented his name to prevent himself from being identified. He was positively identified by his fingerprints.

Barrios was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and false personation and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date. 

