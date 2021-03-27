Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed With 24 Pounds Of Pot During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The marijuana found in the vehicle.
The marijuana found in the vehicle. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A New York man has been arrested for allegedly possessing 24 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Roqun T. Caban, age 20, was arrested on Monday, March 22, after being stopped by state police in Orange County around 3 a.m. on I-87 in the town of Newburgh for a traffic violation, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located more than 24 pounds of marijuana, McCormick said.

Caban, of Utica, was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on Monday, April 5.

