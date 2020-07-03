Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed In Connection With Two Armed Robberies In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A surveillance photo of Jones during the gas station robbery.
A surveillance photo of Jones during the gas station robbery. Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police

A man wanted for two armed robberies has been arrested.

Orange County resident Mark E. Jones, 62, of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, July 2, by the Town of Newburgh Police Department for the alleged robberies which occurred earlier this year, said Lt. James Nenni.

The first one took place on Sunday, March 1, at the Gidney Ave. Sunoco, Ninni said. 

During the robbery, Jones allegedly entered the store and threatened the attendant with a knife while demanding cash, police said at the time.

The armed robbery, at Broadway Liquor, took place on Saturday, April 4, he added.

The investigation of both cases was conducted by the Town of Newburgh Police, along with the City of Newburgh Police Department, the F.B.I. Safe Streets Task Force, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center. 

