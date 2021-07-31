Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Violating Order Of Protection In Area, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a Hudson Valley man for allegedly violating a protective order.
An area man was arrested after allegedly violating a protective order during a domestic dispute in which he destroyed an iPad.

Dutchess County resident Leandro Castro, age 52, of Union Vale, was arrested on Tuesday, July 27, following the incident.

According to New York State Police, Castro became engaged in a domestic dispute and in the process destroyed an iPad device, all contrary to a valid order of protection.

Following his arrest, Castro was charged with:

  • Criminal Contempt 
  • Criminal mischief
  •  Endangering the welfare of a child

Castro was arraigned before the town of Union Vale Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. 

