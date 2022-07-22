Man Nabbed For Northern Westchester Hit-Run Crash That Injures Woman

A man was nabbed after he struck a pedestrian with a van he was driving and fled from the scene in the area, authorities said.

The incident occurred in Northern Westchester at 8:15 a.m., Friday, July 22 in Mount Kisco, at Main Street and Bedford Road (Route 117).

The woman who was crossing the street in front of Northern Westchester Hospital Center was struck by a white van, which immediately turned on to South Bedford Road and fled eastbound into Bedford, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

The pedestrian suffered a head injury and was aided at the scene by county police officers, hospital staff, and EMS personnel, O'Leary said.

The 49-year-old woman, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with a non-life-threatening head injury, he added.

As the woman was being helped, additional county police officers responded to Interstate 684 to look for the suspect vehicle, O'Leary said.

An officer assigned to the Westchester County Airport precinct located the van southbound at Exit 2 in North Castle and took the driver into custody, he added.

Dutchess County resident Nicholas Dilello, age 28, of Poughquag, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and tampering With physical evidence, both felonies.

He was booked at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne and released pending a Thursday, Aug. 18 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

