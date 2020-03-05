Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Breaking News: ID Released For Man Found Dead Pinned Under Car In Area
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Illegal Gun Possession After Route 9 Traffic Stop

Zak Failla
A Northern Westchester man was arrested with an illegal gun during a traffic stop in Dutchess County.
A Northern Westchester man was arrested with an illegal gun during a traffic stop in Dutchess County. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Northern Westchester man who was unlawfully in possession of a handgun in Dutchess County, State police said.

New York State Police troopers in Wappinger conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Honda Civic at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Route 9 when they say driver committed a traffic violation.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, troopers found that Ossining resident Mauricio Agudelo was in unlawful possession of a Rohm Model RG31 revolver, police said.

Agudelo was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

He was arraigned in the town of Wappinger Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

No return court date was announced.

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

