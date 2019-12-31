Contact Us
Man Nabbed For DWI At Twice Legal Limit After Rockland Crash, Police Say

Orangetown Police arrested an area man for allegedly driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit.
A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving at more than twice the legal limit following a traffic stop by Orangetown Police.

Kris Swenson, of Pomona, was arrested around 3:21 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, after police responded to a report of a crash on Main Street in the Village of Nyack, said Orangetown Police Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that a black Toyota Corolla appeared to have struck a park and unoccupied red Honda Accord, Sullivan said.

Officers identified the driver of the Toyota as Swenson and determined that he was allegedly driving drunk, Sullivan said.

Swenson was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters where he submitted to a chemical breath test which found registered at 0.18 percent, or more than twice the legal limit, police said.

He was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI and released on an appearance ticket.

Swenson is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2020.

